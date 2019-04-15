Get the training, skills and information needed to Get Hired

TACOMA – Avoid application errors, answer challenging interview questions with confidence and identify important skills with Get Hired help from the Pierce County Library System. Employment experts from WorkForce Central and WorkSource Washington will join library staff to lead a series of free courses to help people find their first job or a better one.

“Many people start their job search at the library,” said Pierce County Library System’s Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “Connecting job seekers with employment experts takes applicants to the next level and provides them with skills training and information about the job search process that helps candidates stand out and get the job!”

Upcoming events include:

Effective Applications and Resumes

Get tips for creating effective applications, resumes and cover letters while learning how to navigate those sometimes sticky situations in the application process. Registration is required.

Wednesday, May 15, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

Perfecting Applications

Learn how employers read applications and be better prepared to meet an employer’s expectations. Explore organizing and communicating skills and abilities to stand out from the crowd. Registration is required.

Thursday, April 18, 2-4:15 p.m., Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W.

Prepare for Job Interviews

Learn the benefits of pre-interview prep and how to respond to challenging questions in a positive way. All attendees will receive an interview survival handout. Registration is required.

Friday, June 7, 2-4 p.m., South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E., Puyallup

Stress Management

Learn about stress during the job search and how to manage it, including: defining stress and how it impacts lives, job seeker depression, anxiety, self-confidence in the job search, PTSD and self-care. Registration is required.

Thursday, May 16, 2-4 p.m., Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Skills and Abilities Analysis

Identify, demonstrate and gain confidence in skills and personal qualities in ways that will be meaningful to employers. Learn oral communication skills and practice delivering a 60-second high-impact presentation to potential employers. Registration is required.

Thursday, May 30, 2-4:15 p.m., Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W.

Interviewing Techniques

Learn valuable interviewing tips and have the chance to practice answers to frequently asked and sometimes difficult questions in a supportive, realistic environment. Registration is required.

Thursday, June 20, 2-4:15 p.m., Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W.

Get Hired also offers free technology certifications. Enroll at techcert.pcls.us, take online courses and practice tests, and certify at the Library. Certifications are available for:

Adobe products: Animate, Dreamweaver, Flash, Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop and Premiere Pro

Microsoft programs: Access 2016, Excel 2016, Outlook 2016, PowerPoint 2016 and Word 2016

Block Based Languages, Cloud, Database, HTML and CSS, HTML5, Java, JavaScript, Mobility and Devices, Networking, Python, Security, Software Development, Windows OS and Windows Server

QuickBooks Desktop and QuickBooks Online

Thank you to the Pierce County Library Foundation for sponsoring Get Hired classes.

Find more resources to achieve career success at gethired.pcls.us.