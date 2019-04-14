New York Times Best Selling Author Sean Parnell & American Warrior Initiative Visiting Tacoma in April

Submitted by VA the Fairway.

Sean Parnell, the author behind New York Times (NYT) best selling books “Outlaw Platoon” and “Man of War” is coming to the Tacoma area for two days of special events with the American Warrior Initiative (AWI). The team at VA the Fairway, is excited to be attending two days of events with Sean, and invites the community to join them, “We are dedicated to supporting our troops in any way we can and these special events are a great way for us to connect with and give back to our local military community”.

As a 501c3, all funds raised by the AWI during their April events will go back towards supporting US Military Veterans. As part of giving back to the community, the AWI is offering 2 days of seminars for local Real Estate Professionals. In addition to their 4-Hour CE Credit Certification Course for Real Estate Professionals, the American Warrior Initiative will be surprising two local military Veterans with a very special, and meaningful gift. Typically, the team at AWI suprises Veterans in need with a specially trained service dog. “Our partners at the American Warrior Iniative (AWI) have done an incredible job providing service dogs to Veterans in need. We are privaledged to partner with this incredible organization that helps these Veterans in such a meaningful and special way.” said Co-Founder of VA the Fairway, Ethan Wilson.

On April 24th, registration begins at 8:30 AM and the event begins at 9:00 AM. The “American Warrior and the Real Estate Professional” workshop will be hosted at the Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, WA and is a 4- Hour CE Credit Certification Event. All Real Estate Professioanls to attend our special bootcamp. Led by Louise Thaxton, this course is designed to educate and train Real Estate Professionals to be equipped to handle the home purchase needs of Active Duty and former Military Veteran Clients. Special guest Sean Parnell, will also be in attendance. Sean is a U.S. Army Airborne Ranger and best-selling author of the books “Outlaw Platoon” and “Man of War”. He served in the legendary 10th Mountain Division for 6 years, retiring as a highly decorated Captain. Every guest will leave with a signed copy of one of his New York Times best-selling books. For more information or to purchase tickets, please go here: bit.ly/EventsWithVAtheFairway.

The two days of events will be attended by local Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation Loan Officers, Licensed Real Estate Agents and Brokers, and the military community. All Active Duty military, National Guard, Coast Guard, Veterans and their families are invited to attend free of charge. They will be provided lunch, a gift bag, and complimentary copy of one of Sean’s books. The team from VA the Fairway encourages the Military community to come and spend the day with them, “We hosted a similar event in 2015 and the feedback was phenominal. There is no doubt that lives were changed and hearts were touched” said Co- Founder of VA the Fairway, Michael Joy. Together with the team from AWI, we hope to bring education and awareness to our military communities.

Local Media is welcome. To RSVP your spot, secure interviews or promotional materials please email Maile.Cabral@FairwayMC.com. Limited spaces are available.

About VA the Fairway

Founded in 2014 by Co-Founders Ethan Wilson (NMLS # 156741) and Michael Joy (NMLS # 156741), this dynamic team joined Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation in 2018 as a powerhouse team, VA The Fairway (www.vathefairway.com). This mortgage lending team is comprised of Military Mortgage Specialists and is directed in collaboration by Ethan Wilson and Michael Joy, in cooperation with United States Army Veteran Michael Mesa. Loan Officers Kirk Rau, Chelsea Stanton, Scott Jacobs, Suzanne Clark, Justin Clark, Malcolm Miller, Ben Larson and Peter Lopez have also joined the team. Together they offer a broad range of home loan products for military service members, Veterans and their families. The VA The Fairway Team focuses primarily on VA loans; while also providing a wide variety of home financing products, including purchase and refinance transactions which encompass FHA, conventional loans, jumbo loans, first-time homebuyer programs, reverse (HECM) mortgages, and many other niche loan products. VA the Fairway encourages you to interact on their social media by visiting them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using #VAtheFairway.

About American Warrior Initiative

The objective of the non-profit American Warrior Initiative (AWI), sponsored by Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, is to educate, encourage and inspire Americans to give back to our military. A key part of this initiative is the education platform for real estate agents and mortgage professionals. In 2018, AWI raised $885,000, and gave away 21 Service Dogs to Veterans in need. They donated $73,000 to other nonprofits to assist Veterans and assisted 26 additional vets with home remodels, repairs, financial assistance, vehicles and small business grants.

About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

Founded in 1996 by Steve Jacobson, and named by a childhood best friend, colleague and forever member of the Fairway family, Randy Cross, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation is a mortgage lender headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin and Carrollton, Texas. The company has more than 250 locations and over 3,400 employees nationwide. At Fairway, customer service is a way of life. Not only are we dedicated to finding great loan products and rates for our customers, we also offer some of the fastest turn times in the industry. Our goal is to act as a trusted advisor, providing highly personalized service and helping clients through every step of the loan process. It’s all designed to exceed expectations, guarantee satisfaction and earn trust.