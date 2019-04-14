Chambers Bay Resort Project Needs to be Done with the Public in Mind – Tacoma Weekly

By Connie Ladenburg – Pierce County Councilmember

The County Council is reviewing and discussing a proposed Chambers Bay Resort Ground Lease Agreement (GLA). A resort hotel has always been a part of the development plan since the inception of Chambers Creek Properties. The intent of developing a hotel on the property is to increase tourism, thereby increasing use of the golf course. It was not to harm Chamber Creek Properties (the park), hinder public use of the park, including the trails and the meadows, or obstruct the views that this park and its trails are known. The GLA at the onset was only to include discussion of the resort development and was not to include development of the remaining Chambers Creek Properties.

After reading through the proposed ground lease agreement multiple times, I cannot support this proposed agreement because it is not in the best overall interest of the County or the taxpayers. There are too many unknowns that need clarification.

Read the rest of Connie Ladenburg’s letter at the Tacoma Weekly website.