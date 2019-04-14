Chambers Bay Resort Focus of Pierce County Council Meeting

The Pierce County Council will hold an in-district Council meeting at 6:00 p.m. on April 16, at the Environmental Services Building, 9850 64th St W in University Place. This in-district meeting will be chaired by Councilwoman Connie Ladenburg, Pierce County Council District 4.

Each member of the Pierce County Council hosts at least one in-district meeting every year to make meetings more accessible to the residents of Pierce County. Members of the public are encouraged to attend.

On the agenda for this meeting are the following confirmed speakers who will discuss the ground lease agreement as part of the Chambers Bay Resort project:

Mike Kruger, Pierce County Council Senior Legislative Analyst

Chambers Bay Development, LLC

For more information about this meeting please visit the County Council webpage.