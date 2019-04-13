YMCA encourages kids and families to stay active at Healthy Kids Day

Submitted by YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties.

On Saturday, April 27, the YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties is holding a free community event to inspire kids to keep their minds and bodies active at Healthy Kids Day®, the Y’s national initiative to improve health and well-being for families.

Youth participants learn to stretch before and after exercising at last year’s Healthy Kids Day.

Healthy Kids Day is an opportunity to ignite children’s imaginations so that they can imagine what they’ll accomplish this summer. The event features open swim, water safety demonstrations, group exercise and youth class demonstrations, local vendors and community organizations, healthy snacks, contests and prizes, and registration for summer programs to motivate families to develop and maintain healthy routines at home throughout the summer. The Y will also offer 100% off membership joining fees all day.

Healthy Kids Day, celebrated at over 1,500 Ys across the country by over one million participants, works to get more kids moving and learning, creating habits that they continue all summer long. When kids are out of school, they can face hurdles that prevent them from reaching their full potential. Research shows that without access to out-of-school learning activities, kids fall behind academically. Kids also gain weight twice as fast during summer than the school year. The Y helps families by providing programs and resources to support healthy lifestyles.

Youth play a game of Gaga ball at last year’s Healthy Kids Day.

“We believe in the potential of all children, and we strive to help kids find that potential within themselves,” said Charlie Davis, President and CEO of the YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties. “Healthy Kids Day is a great opportunity to educate families and motivate kids to stay active physically and mentally all year long.”

Healthy Kids Day is Saturday, April 27 from 10am-1pm at all YMCAs in Pierce and Kitsap Counties. The event is free to the community. For more information about the event and to learn more about specific activities at a location near you, visit ymcapkc.org/healthy-kids.

About the Y

The Y is the nation’s leading nonprofit committed to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. We provide $4.2 million in financial assistance and program subsidy annually, enabling 42,000 people in need to access YMCA programs. The Y has been enriching Pierce and Kitsap communities for 125 years.