Steilacoom Town Administrator April 12 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – April 16, 2019, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – May 13, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – May 2, 2019, at 2 PM at the Community Center

Preservation and Review Board – April 24, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt:

The Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom is sponsoring an Easter Egg hunt on April 20, 2019 at 11 AM at Cherrydale School.

Monopoly:

The Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom is collecting the Monopoly board pieces being distributed by Albertsons and Safeway.

If you are not playing the Monopoly game yourself and would like to help the children in our community, please collect the game pieces that are distributed with your purchases. You can place your game pieces in a container at the container at the Public Works office.

Public Safety:

Fraud Alerts:

Traditionally at this time of year and this year has been no exception, individuals will receive phone calls, emails, texts, etc. from individuals claiming to be from the IRS, Social Security, or even the utility company threatening dire consequences unless the individual provide them funds via gift card, credit, cash, etc. These are scams. Most governmental agencies will never demand immediate payment especially not one utilizing a gift card. If you receive such a call, do not provide the individual any information, simply hang up.

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew cleaned up debris from a single car rollover accident on the Lexington Sequalish Street curve; repaired a storm line on Steilacoom Boulevard; swept streets throughout Town; and performed other maintenance activities.

Steilacoom Boulevard Project:

Staff continued discussion with the contractor and other agencies concerning constructability and traffic control alternatives for this upcoming project. A pre-construction meeting is scheduled for April 18, 2019.

PSE is in the process of relocating gas mains along the project corridor. We anticipate this work will continue for one to two more weeks and create traffic delays. Please start taking alternate commuting routes.

Pacific-Washington Street Project:

The contractor continued installation of the sewer services along Pacific Street. We anticipate this project will take approximately 2 months. The contractor also continued installation of conduit for new electric cable and commenced installation of new water mains in the same vicinity.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew repaired a faulty primary cable on Martin Street which created an outage last week; repaired a faulty wire feeding a street light on the corner of Stevens Street and Worthington Street; inspected a trench and new conduit in the 500 block of 3rd Street and transferred power from the old to the new line; replaced a primary connection at a transformer on Martin Street; performed inspections on the Pacific Street – Washington Street project; completed a final inspection in the 900 block of Birch Street; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew worked with the contractor on the Pacific/Washington Street project; completed inspections in the 500 block of Galloway Street, the 2500 block of Cincinatti Street, the 500 block of 3rd Street, and the Orange Homes plat on Roe Street; jetted sewer lines throughout Town; and performed other systems’ maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted by the Cedar Creek Work Crew mowed various parks and grounds throughout Town and performed other grounds and facility maintenance.

Other:

Pierce County Library Speaker Series:

What’s Age Got to Do with It?

Friday, April 12, 3 p.m.

Dori Gillam welcomes individuals from every generation to explore how to begin valuing all ages in this interactive and fun talk. Discuss how to talk about age and aging in a more positive, affirming way.

The Hidden Crime of Human Trafficking

Friday, May 10, 3 p.m.

Khurshida Begum shares her human trafficking survivor story and explains how sadly it can happen in every neighborhood. Learn how to recognize vulnerable people, identify red flags, find resources, develop appropriate responses, and understand why this hidden crime can happen in any community.

Escape from Prison Island!

Friday, June 14, 3 p.m.

Colleen Frakes tells her story in comic book form of growing up on McNeil Island, where both her parents worked at the McNeil Island Correction Center. Learn the unusual history of McNeil Island, including haunted trees, escape attempts, con artists and a resident sea monster!

All events are held at the Steilacoom High School Library at 54 Sentinel Drive, Steilacoom. Friends of Steilacoom Library sponsor these free events in partnership with the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association. For information about these and events, visit www.piercecountylibrary.org.