MLK Jr. Way construction week of April 15

Water line work will continue on Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Division Avenue to 6th Street, moving to the section from 3rd Street to 5th Street in front of Tacoma General Hospital.

The contractor will work on utilities in the intersection of MLK Jr. Way and South 11th Street, resulting in lane closures one block from the intersection. In the Stadium District, crews continue stormwater work on North 1st Street. The contractor continues underground electrical work on Commerce Street near the 705 on ramp. The contractor is working on underground utilities on East 25th Street near Sound Transit’s Operations and Maintenance Facility.

What

Construction and traffic closures on Martin Luther King Jr. Way, North 1st Street, Commerce Street, Stadium Way, and East 25th Street

When

Week of April 15

Where

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from South 10th Street to South 11th Street – southbound lane closure.

Martin Luther King J. Way from 3rd Street to 5th Street – lane restrictions.

North 1st Street from Stadium Thriftway to Yakima Avenue – northbound lane closure.

Commerce Street from 7th Street to 705 onramp – northbound lane closure.

Stadium Way: southbound lane closure; use detours.

East 25th Street from McKinley Avenue East to East J Street – lane restrictions.

More

Driveway and pedestrian access is maintained, although some sidewalks and crosswalks will be temporarily closed. Pedestrian detours will be in place.

Construction noise related to replacing the underground utilities.

Large construction equipment or materials may be in the right-of-way.

Work will generally take place during the daytime hours.

Businesses are open during construction.

Plan ahead and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change.