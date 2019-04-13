Hamiltom Tribute Band Playing Rialto May 17

Tacoma Arts Live presents Rise Up, The Hamilton Tribute Band on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at Tacoma’s Historic Rialto Theater in Tacoma. This ensemble of top Northwest vocalists and musicians perform the amazing music of the record-breaking Broadway musical, “Hamilton.” Tickets start at $19.



The sweeping national cultural phenomenon, “Hamilton,” by Lin-Manuel Miranda has won 11 Tonys including Best Musical. It fuses hip-hop, R&B, and classic Broadway.

Rise Up delivers a non-theatrical cabaret performance that captures the detail and emotion of the Broadway musical. They will perform songs from “Hamilton,” with their full band and have performed extensively in the Northwest.

Note: This is not a theatrical performance of the Broadway musical, “Hamilton.”Ticket to see Rise Up are $19, $25, $35 and are on sale now. To purchase tickets, call the Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.591.5894, toll-free 1.800.291.7593, visit in person at 901 Broadway in Tacoma’s Theater District or online at www.TacomaArtsLive.org.