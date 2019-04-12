Upgrading two Lakewood parks

This week crews removed aging play structures at two of our community parks: Oakbrook Park and American Lake Park.

These old playgrounds were installed a couple decades ago and are ready to be replaced with the latest version in playground equipment. Contractor crews are scheduled to begin that work in early May, with installation being weather dependent.

We anticipate the new playgrounds will be ready for use by early June.

The city extends its thanks to Pierce County Council Chairman, and former Lakewood Mayor and council member, Doug Richardson for helping make the Oakbrook playground possible.

Chairman Richardson dedicated $36,000 from Pierce County to help purchase the equipment. The remainder of the cost is covered from the city’s general fund.

Once installed the playgrounds will offer children of all ages the chance to run and play. For those whose children love to swing, not to worry, the swings at both parks will remain.

We look forward to sharing the new equipment with our families and appreciate the public’s patience during this temporary inconvenience while the new structures are installed. Learn more at the City’s website.