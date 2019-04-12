Susanne Bacon Reads at the Topside Coffee Cabin

How about grabbing a cup of coffee or tea and something yummy to munch, while listening to a couple of chapters from my latest book? No, at the Topside Coffee Cabin on Wednesday, April 17, I won’t read from a Wycliff novel, but from my brand-new book “Home from Home”, which was originally published as a weekly column in The Suburban Times in Lakewood. You might even know already that the essays compare my former home, Germany, with my new one, the United States. Maybe you have visited Germany? Or would like to know what it is like? Or maybe you are of German heritage and like to reminisce a bit …

From food to pastimes, nature, and holidays, “Home from Home” describes what shapes a German US immigrant’s everyday life. Or at least mine. Because this book doesn’t intend to be an advisory for people who intend to emigrate or a general guidebook. Avoiding any controversial topics (aren’t there enough of those in the world already?!), the collection has turned out to be a love declaration to two nations that might be more similar to each other than you would believe.

Of course, I will sign your personal copy of my book. Also, you are more than welcome to ask me questions. Copies of “Home from Home” are already available in the gift shop section of the Topside Coffee Cabin. And I will bring some neat German door prizes. So, join me at the Topside Coffee Cabin, 215 Wilkes St. in Steilacoom on Wednesday, April 17, from 1:00 p.m. through 3:00 p.m. I’m pretty sure we’ll have some good fun!