Road construction kicks into overdrive this weekend in Tacoma and Lakewood

TACOMA – Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation building the last two HOV construction projects in Tacoma have multiple ramp and full closures of Interstate 5 planned during overnight hours this weekend.

If possible, travelers are encouraged to take alternate routes around Tacoma during the overnight and early morning hours of Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13. Those alternate routes include State Routes 512, 167 and I-405.

The closures are necessary so crews can remove the East L Street overpass that spans all lanes of I-5 in Tacoma, near the Tacoma Dome.

Near I-5 and SR 16, crews will shift eastbound SR 16 drivers headed to southbound I-5 onto newly-built SR 16 HOV lanes. This traffic shift will be accompanied by a temporary long-term closure of two important nearby ramps:

Crews will close the South Sprague Avenue ramp to southbound I-5 through spring.

Crews will close the eastbound ramp to South 38th Street for approximately one week, weather permitting.

The closures allow crews to rebuild the southbound collector/distributor lane that runs between eastbound State Route 16 and southbound I-5 and the South 38th Street ramps.

To implement the traffic shift on SR 16 and remove the East L Street overpass, the following overnight ramp and lane closures will occur:

Friday, April 12

Southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane and detoured to Bay Street exit 135 from 10:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Saturday. Drivers will be detoured to Portland Avenue to SR 509 to I-705 and back to southbound I-5.

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street will close from 10:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Portland Avenue/27th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Two left lanes of northbound I-5 will close from 10:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Eastbound SR 16 collector/distributor ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. through late spring.

South Sprague Avenue ramp to southbound I-5 will close at 11 p.m. through late spring.

South 38th Street ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-5 exit 132A to westbound S. 38th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Eastbound SR 16 and southbound I-5 exit to eastbound S. 38th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m. April 21, weather permitting.

Saturday, April 13

Eastbound SR 16 and southbound I-5 exit to eastbound S. 38th Street is closed until 8 a.m. April 21, weather permitting.

Northbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane and detoured at the City Center exit 133 from 10:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Drivers will be detoured to I-705 to SR 509 to Portland Avenue to northbound I-5.

SR 7 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 10:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

I-705 and A Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 10:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 10:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Two left lanes of southbound I-5 will close from 10:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Construction at the I-5 and SR 16 interchange is anticipated to finish this summer.

Traffic impacts on I-5 in Lakewood April 12-13

While one overpass is being removed in Tacoma, another is being built in Lakewood. Contractor crews are installing girders that span all lanes of northbound and southbound I-5 at the Berkeley Street interchange at milepost 122.

Friday, April 12

All lanes of northbound and southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane and that one single lane will be redirected through the I-5/Berkeley Street interchange from 10:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday, April 13

All lanes of northbound and southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane and that one single lane will be redirected through the I-5/Berkeley Street interchange from 10:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Updated HOV construction information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.