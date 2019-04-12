Overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures continue in Lakewood week of April 15

LAKEWOOD – Following a series of overnight lane closures on Interstate 5 this weekend to set bridge girders, contractor crews widening I-5 and building new overpasses at Berkeley Street and Thorne Lane will close lanes and ramps during the overnight hours the week of April 15 for paving, striping and formwork activities.

Weekend work

Friday, April 12

All lanes of northbound and southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane and that one single lane will be redirected through the I-5/Berkeley Street interchange from 10:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday, April 13

All lanes of northbound and southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane and that one single lane will be redirected through the I-5/Berkeley Street interchange from 10:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Monday, April 15 through Wednesday, April 17

Each night from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each following day, the following ramps will close: Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound I-5 Southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 41st Division Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5



Thursday, April 18

Thorne Lane on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

41st Division Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Friday, April 19

41st Division Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 10:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Updated Pierce County construction and maintenance information is available on Tacomatraffic.com.