O’Ban congratulates former Tribune publisher for gubernatorial confirmation

Submitted by Sen. Steve O’Ban’s Office.

Sen. Steve O’Ban issued the following statement congratulating the former publisher and executive editor of The Tacoma News Tribune, David Zeeck, for his confirmation today as a gubernatorial appointee to the University of Washington Board of Regents.

“David really set the standard for journalism in the South Sound in his 24 years with The Tacoma News Tribune. He has been involved in a number of important community causes. He’s a champion of higher education in our region in general, but for University of Washington Tacoma, in particular. His long career in the newspaper business, his reputation for fairness and his support of giving voice to diverse viewpoints will be major assets to the board.”

Zeeck’s appointment was confirmed in the Washington State Senate with a unanimous vote.