Meredith Sherwood Pages for Sen. O'Ban

Meredith Sherwood of Steilacoom, a tenth-grader at Steilacoom High School, spent a week working as a page for the Washington State Senate at the Capitol in Olympia. Sherwood was one of 28 students who served as Senate pages for the 12th week of the 2019 legislative session.

Sen. O’Ban and Senate Page Meredith Sherwood

Sherwood was sponsored by 28th Legislative District Sen. Steve O’Ban, R-Pierce County. Sen. O’Ban serves areas in Pierce County including DuPont, Steilacoom, Fircrest and University Place.

“Meredith is a bright young lady,” said O’Ban. “It is inspiring to get to know young, motivated individuals like her. I’m sure she will go far in whatever she chooses to pursue next.”

The Senate Page Program provides an opportunity for Washington students to spend a week working at the Legislature. Students deliver documents and distribute messages and mail. Pages spend time in the Senate chamber and attend page school to learn about parliamentary procedure and the legislative process. Students also draft their own bills and engage in a mock session.

Sherwood’s favorite thing about paging was being on the Senate floor, watching floor action, and learning how a bill becomes a law. She also enjoyed talking to senators and learning her way around campus. Sherwood worked on a bill about regulating artificial intelligence to help prevent privacy and data breaches.

Sherwood plans to attend college and is considering pursuing a career as a forensic profiler, prosecutor, or ultrasound technician. For fun she enjoys reading, writing, biking, listening to music, playing the trumpet, and is a member of the dive team.

Sherwood, 15, is the daughter of Todd and Richelle MacKersie of Steilacoom.

Students interested in the Senate Page Program are encouraged to visit: leg.wa.gov/Senate/Administration/PageProgram/Pages/senpageprogram.aspx