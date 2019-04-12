Lakewood seeks bids for Ft. Steilacoom Park Utility Work

Sealed bids will be received by the City of Lakewood at the office of the City Clerk for the construction of a water main, sanitary sewer force main and connections, communication conduit, and roadway restoration. Click here to learn more details.
A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.
