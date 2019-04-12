The Suburban Times

Lakewood seeks bids for Ft. Steilacoom Park Utility Work

Sealed bids will be received by the City of Lakewood at the office of the City Clerk for the construction of a water main, sanitary sewer force main and connections, communication conduit, and roadway restoration. Click here to learn more details.

