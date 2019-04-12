Harts Services Offers Ways to Prevent Flooding your Tacoma Home

Submitted by Harts Services.

TACOMA, Wash. – Harts Services is providing homeowners a list of flood-prevention tips in observance of The National Weather Service in Washington’s spring campaign about severe weather and flooding.

“Rain isn’t the only cause of in-home flooding,” said Richard Hart, co-owner of Harts Services. “A home’s pipes and plumbing can cause headaches just as troublesome as severe weather. The good news is that while we can’t control the weather, we do have some control over what goes on in our homes.”

Harts Services is sharing tips Tacoma homeowners can use to lower their carbon footprint in 2019.

The National Weather Service in Washington has designated severe weather and flood awareness as the topics for its spring campaign that runs in April and May. Following the NWS’s lead, Hart offers the following four tips to prevent flood damage to Tacoma families’ homes and belongings:

Identify problems before they start – Signs of a leak include: an increase in water bills, loud noises in pipes, unexplained rust stains and moisture on the walls or floor. Supply and drain lines around washing machines, toilets and water heaters can also be problem areas. Inspect pipes annually – Most in-home floods are caused by corroded, rusty or frozen pipes. Have your pipes inspected by a professional annually to check for any warning signs. Be mindful of drain lines – When planting trees, keep them away from drain lines so that their roots don’t penetrate pipes. Homes located below street level or at the bottom of hills may need a backflow prevention assembly installed. This can be done by a plumber and prevents sewage backups. Test the sump pump – A sump pump serves as the bail-out mechanism for a basement, crawl space or other area. Instead of waiting for heavy rain to test it, poor a bucket of water into the pump to make sure it’s working properly. Also consider installing a back-up battery.

“Anyone who has dealt with flooding in their home knows how devastating it can be,” Hart said. “Not only can repairs be costly, but the water damage can destroy sentimental or expensive items. That’s why it’s best to take proactive steps to make sure you never have to deal with it in the first place.”

Tacoma residents looking for more information about Harts Services can call 1-253-345-7222 or visit www.hartsservices.com.