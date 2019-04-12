Across the Fence: The Dungeness Spit

Remember I was talking about bucket lists the other day? Well, hiking the Dungeness Spit, a National Wildlife Refuge in the San Juan de Fuca Strait, all the way to the lighthouse and back had been one of the items on my Western Washington outing list for a long time. Last spring, we set out after carefully checking the tide tables. Because this hike has two challenges: You are hiking 11 miles on the beach, and you have to beat the tide. Once high tide sets in you are stuck.

It’s pretty impressive when you can see all the way to your farthest destination of a hike as here at the base of the Dungeness Spit.

We had booked a motel room in Sequim and got up very early on that hiking day last May. The sun was out when we reached the parking lot at the base of the spit (I think you have to pay a small fee for day use), and the first half mile went downhill on a woodsy, well-maintained path to the beach. At one point you can gaze out all the way to the lighthouse, while also taking in the coast of Canada on the other side of the San Juan de Fuca Strait. That morning it was simply gloriously clear over one of the world’s longest sand spits. And we would be the only people on the beach for a long time.

The tide had started receding, and the strip along the water line proved pretty solid to walk on – way more comfortable than the looser sand above. My husband was carrying a rucksack with snacks and water, while I stopped every felt hundred feet to snatch another photo. There were boats out there. The Port Angeles coast with Hurricane Ridge started revealing itself near where we had started our hike. And there were so many birds in the air and on the beach to watch.

A first glimpse of the Dungeness lighthouse – one still has an hour’s hike ahead on the beach.

It took us about two and a half hours to reach the lighthouse. A lady was hanging her laundry outside the keeper’s house – yes, indeed, you can rent this location to feel what it must have been like when it was a real outpost. Of course, these days you won’t have to clean the lenses of the mighty light inside the tower building which is standing across from the abode. There is a neat little park with a pond around the grounds, and we certainly found the picknick tables and benches a true delight. Taking in the panoramic view of the Sequim shore and the Olympic Mountains behind, while munching on a sandwich and sipping from a bottle of water in a place that just a handful of other people reached that very morning, was wonderful. The peace and quiet out there I will never forget. Nor all the bald eagles that were sitting around the grounds.

We got a guided tour through the lighthouse and museum by the temporary tenant as is in their rental contract, but we were not allowed to step outside the tower balcony that runs around. Then, all of a sudden, the population of the keeper’s house got really busy. Someone had watched a boat set out from Sequim towards the spit: New provisions would come in, garbage would go back to the mainland. We refilled our water bottles and set out on our way back. We didn’t want to be in the way of people tugging large pushcarts across the bumpy stretch between the landing and the lighthouse.

A glorious morning at the Dungeness lighthouse with a backdrop of the Sequim shore and the Olympic Mountains.

Our way back on the beach was easier because the sand was baked to an even increased solidity. I found dozens of beautiful agates and colorful pebbles that were simply too beautiful not to keep. Honestly – I had two pant pockets filled to the top with rocks, and I felt like a little kid when I came across a part of the beach that was covered in golden glitter. To this day, I imagine that this must have been the real deal, not what it probably was – a load of glitter from a lost container, washed ashore at this outlandishly quiet spit.

The closer we came to the base of the Dungeness Spit again, the more people were walking on the beach. None of them was apparently headed for the lighthouse – they were traveling too lightly for an 11-mile-roundtrip. Did I say that the last half mile uphill on the forest path was the hardest part of the hike? Because my hips simply screamed from the constant steep angle they had dealt with all these walking hours on the beach. But my, it had been worth it!