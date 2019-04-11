Steilacoom High “Mattress Fundraiser” Sat. April 13 for Band and Choir

Submitted by Stephen Neufeld.

SHS Band and Choir are raising money with their first ever “Mattress Fundraiser” at Steilacoom High School, Saturday, April 13, from 10 AM until 5 PM in the main commons area.

The Steilacoom High School commons will be transformed into a huge bed and mattress superstore with all the most famous brand names and accessories you could want. Promoted by the SHS Music Booster organization, the mission is to provide funding for extra opportunities for the many talented music students at Steilacoom High School. Here is a video explaining how it works…

Band director Matthew Vegh says, “Thank you so much for all of your support, and let’s make this a great day for Steilacoom High School Music!”