Priscilla Hugs pages for Sen. O'Ban

Priscilla Hug of Spanaway, a ninth-grade homeschooler, spent a week working as a page for the Washington State Senate at the Capitol in Olympia. Hug was one of 21 students who served as Senate pages for the eleventh week of the 2019 legislative session.

Hug was sponsored by 28th Legislative District Sen. Steve O’Ban, R-Pierce County. Sen. O’Ban serves areas in Pierce County including DuPont, Steilacoom, Fircrest and University Place.

“Priscilla worked very hard during her week as a Senate page. I hope she enjoyed the experience and will carry it with her into her professional life,” said O’Ban.

The Senate Page Program provides an opportunity for Washington students to spend a week working at the Legislature. Students deliver documents and distribute messages and mail. Pages spend time in the Senate chamber and attend page school to learn about parliamentary procedure and the legislative process. Students also draft their own bills and engage in a mock session.

Hug said she gained an appreciation for all that happens at the Capitol and a better understanding of state government. Her favorite thing about being a page was getting to sit in on senate committee hearings. Hug loved seeing the variety of bills and observing the process. She also pointed out that serving as a page is becoming a tradition in her family since all of her older siblings have been pages.

Hug enjoys reading, playing the piano, and spending time with her niece and nephew. She is considering pursuing a science field or politics in the future.

Hug, 14, is the daughter of Joel and Tamara Hug of Spanaway.

Students interested in the Senate Page Program are encouraged to visit: leg.wa.gov/Senate/Administration/PageProgram/Pages/senpageprogram.aspx