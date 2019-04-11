Months long South Sprague Avenue ramp closure may start this weekend

TACOMA – Weather permitting, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation in Tacoma will close the South Sprague Avenue on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5 as early as Friday night, April 12.

On the same night, crews will also close the eastbound ramp to South 38th Street for approximately one week, weather permitting.

The closures allow crews to rebuild the southbound collector/distributor lane that runs between eastbound State Route 16 and southbound I-5 and the South 38th Street ramps.

Also on Friday night, crews will shift eastbound SR 16 drivers headed to southbound I-5 onto newly-built SR 16 HOV lanes.

To implement the traffic shift, the following overnight ramp closures will occur:

Friday, April 12

Eastbound SR 16 collector/distributor ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. through late spring.

South Sprague Avenue ramp to southbound I-5 will close at 11 p.m. through late spring.

South 38th Street ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-5 exit 132A to westbound S. 38th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Eastbound SR 16 and southbound I-5 exit to eastbound S. 38th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m. April 21, weather permitting.

During the overnight and long-term ramp closures, signed detours will be in place.

Updated HOV construction information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.