Legislature Passes Kilduff’s Advanced Enrollment for Military Families Bill

Military families transferring to a new base may have one less burden thanks to a bill passed by the Legislature. Rep. Christine Kilduff, D-University Place, sponsored HB 1210 to allow school districts to accept applications for advanced enrollment from students of military families. The bill passed the House and Senate unanimously.

“It is my great honor to sponsor this legislation, providing peace of mind for military servicemembers and their family members,” said Kilduff. “Now, military children can acclimate to their new community and school, continuing their education with minimal interruption. I want to thank the Senate for approving this legislation and look forward to the governor signing it into law.”

HB 1210 heads to the governor’s desk for approval.