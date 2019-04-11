Bates Technical College’s president Lin Zhou joins College Spark board

TACOMA, Wash. – Trustees at College Spark Washington appointed Bates Technical College President Lin Zhou, Ph. D. to the College Spark Washington board during their April 10 board meeting. She joins a 14-member board of top leaders in business, industry and education.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of this outstanding organization dedicated to addressing college readiness for low income students,” said Dr. Zhou. “With a majority of new jobs in our state requiring some form of postsecondary education, it’s important that we improve college completion rates, and I look forward to taking an active role on this board.”

College Spark Washington provides funding for programs across Washington state that help low-income students become college-ready and earn their degrees. Grantees include community-based organizations, K-12 schools and districts, community and technical colleges, four-year colleges and universities, educational nonprofits, and public agencies.

College Spark began supporting access to higher education in 1978. Since 2005, the non-profit organization has awarded nearly $60 million to college readiness and degree completion programs throughout the state.

About Bates Technical College

Founded in 1940, Bates Technical College offers certificate and degree opportunities in nearly 50 career education programs, and serves approximately 3,000 career training students and 10,000 more community members annually in extended learning, distance learning, high school, and other programs. For more information, go to www.BatesTech.edu , or call 253.680.7000.

