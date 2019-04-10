University Place City Hall offices relocate to Civic Building

The City of University Place administrative offices are relocating to the City’s Civic Building at 3609 Market Place W. To accommodate the move, U.P. City Hall will close on Friday, April 12 and on Monday, April 15. Offices will open for business as usual again in their new location on Tuesday, April 16, but the City Council meeting scheduled for April 15 will be held in the old City Hall in Windmill Village at 3715 Bridgeport Way W.

U.P.’s City Hall functions have been located in Windmill Village since the City officially incorporated in 1995. The move to the Civic Building has been planned for some time but has taken on a new urgency since the old City Hall parcel is under contract to a private sector developer. “When they are ready to proceed with redevelopment of the site, they will want to begin construction quickly,” said University Place City Manager Steve Sugg.

Sugg said that with the move to the Civic Building, citizens will be able to access the majority of their public services—City Hall offices, Police and the Library—in one central location. “The Civic Building is a modern structure that offers maximum accessibility to all residents and a safer work environment for our employees,” he added.

The City’s new offices in the Civic Building will be located on the second and third floors. As a result, the University Place Police Department will move from its previous location in the building to new offices in a different area of the building. When this move is complete later this month, the public will be able to visit the U.P. Police Department through a lobby that faces Drexler Drive (3612 Drexler Dr. W.).

"We appreciate the public's patience with us as we get closer to making the move and hope that everyone will also work with us as we get established in our new space," Sugg said.