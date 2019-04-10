Two Make-up Days Scheduled for Clover Park School District

LAKEWOOD, WASH—Clover Park School District has scheduled two make-up days for the February school closures due to inclement weather. The make-up days will be Friday, May 24, and Wednesday, June 12.

The district received a waiver for one of the three inclement weather closures. The last day of school is now, Wednesday, June 12. Tuesday, June 11, will be a full day of school, and Wednesday, June 12, will be an early release.

Please contact Community Relations, 253-583-5040, for additional information or assistance.