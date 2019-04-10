Training Helps Local Real Estate Professionals Sharpen Business Management Skills

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. is proud to announce that Jerry Filoteo at Weichert, Realtors – Premier Properties in Lakewood successfully completed a multi-day leadership training for Weichert(r) brokers and managers. The “Sharpen Your Saw” program focuses on identifying key behaviors for business success and creating action plans to help brokers and managers recruit top-notch agents while maximizing the strengths of current staff members.

“The leadership training Weichert provides its affiliates offers invaluable insights and business management techniques to help brokers and managers build a high-functioning office to better serve the real estate needs of their community,” said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “This impactful training is designed to be a game-changer in the real estate industry.”

The concentrated program emphasizes budgeting, building agent equity, steering the career development cycle and expanding Weichert generated sales leads. Participants are also given the opportunity to learn about management systems in place at other successful Weichert affiliate offices across the country. Brokers and managers must successfully complete the five-day Weichert Management Academy in order to attend the Sharpen Your Saw leadership training.

Weichert, Realtors(r) – Premier Properties, located at 9124 Gravelly Lake Dr SW Suite 105 in Lakewood, is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliated office. For more information about Weichert, Realtors(r) – Premier Properties, please contact Jerry Filoteo at 253-444-4059 or via email.