Pierce Transit April 11 Board Retreat Agenga

The Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Board Meeting Retreat on Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Pierce Transit Training Center Building, Rainier Conference Room, located at 3720 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington.

The Board will discuss and/or review the following topics:

Financial Overview of the Agency Long-Range Plan Vision 2040 Funding Needs and Scenarios Review of Current PTBA Boundary and Consideration of Future Boundary Extensions Committee Structures and Operating Procedures (Time Permitting)

It is anticipated that the Board may give direction to staff, but no final disposition on any matter will occur at this meeting. Access the meeting agenda here.