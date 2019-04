Lakewood Republican Women (LRW) invite you to join us on Saturday April 20, 2019 for our annual community Spring Fling & Fashion Show Luncheon at the Tacoma Country & Golf Club (13204 Country Club Drive SW, Lakewood, WA 98498). Social begins at 11 am, the program starts at 12 pm. Tickets are $40 each and payment should be sent to Lakewood Republican Women at (PO Box 39462, Lakewood, WA 98496) by April 12.

