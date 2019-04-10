JayRay Business Broadens in Thurston County

Submitted by JayRay Staff.

JayRay’s recent growth includes a number of clients in Thurston County. The creative and strategic communications firm is partnering with clients to develop new websites, communication strategy, marketing materials and more.

JayRay designed bicycle commuting materials for Intercity Transit.

South Sound YMCA chose JayRay to lead a year-long partnership including research and development of a three-year strategic marketing plan. JayRay will support the YMCA with advertising, membership and donor growth strategy, content and a new website.

Intercity Transit helps thousands of people in Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater and Yelm get to work, shopping, school and other locations. In three years of partnership, Intercity Transit and JayRay have promoted vanpools and recruited drivers, updated route guides and informed residents about a ballot measure.

The Regional Environmental Education Partnership (REEP) manages Stream Team and stormwater programs in Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater. JayRay is creating a new Stream Team website and social media campaign graphics to boost participation in Stream Team events.