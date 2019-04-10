Free showing of 1926 movie made in Lakewood and Tacoma

Shot in Lakewood and Tacoma in 1926, “Eyes of the Totem” is not only a fascinating time capsule of familiar landmarks and locations as they appeared 93 years ago, it’s a milestone in local and even Hollywood history—and a rip-roaring tale of mystery, murder and intrigue to boot.

One of three silent movies made by local promoter H. C. Weaver in his attempt to establish Tacoma as a center of film production that would someday rival Hollywood, “Eyes of the Totem” was thought lost until 2014, when it was rediscovered in the vaults of New York’s Museum of Modern Art (sadly, the other two films—“Hearts and Fists” and “Heart of the Yukon”—are still missing. But, hey, if it can happen once…?)

Getting the drop on the bad guys! Director W. S. Van Dyke as Tacoma’s Chief of Police.

Restored, given a new musical score and “re-debuted” to enthusiastic audiences at Tacoma’s Rialto Theater in 2015, “Eyes of the Totem” has caught the attention of critics and film historians alike as a previously unknown work by W. S. Van Dyke, director of the “Thin Man” series and other highly successful films of the 1930’s. Here, Van Dyke not only directs, he plays a major role as Tacoma’s chief of police. Another role that will be of particular interest to residents of Lakewood: Thornewood Castle, expertly playing itself (as home to the lead characters).

Lead characters arrive at the entrance to Lakewood’s Thornewood Castle

Thanks to the Tacoma Historical Society—fiscal agent and keeper of the film—the Lakewood Historical Society has been given the opportunity to present this FREE showing of “Eyes of the Totem” to the general public at the Lakewood Library on Tuesday, April 23 at 6:00 pm.

No matter which appeals to you most—local history or the movies—you won’t want to miss this unique combination of the two.