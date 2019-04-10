Dance Theatre Northwest Presents “Lyrical Rhapsody” at Museum of Glass

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest.

Dance Theatre Northwest will be presenting “Lyrical Rhapsody,” an original series of “art inspired” dances created by DTNW’s Artistic Director, Melanie Kirk-Stauffer. Live music, dance and a lecture demonstration will be introduced in response to exhibitions and collections of glass art and creations at the Tacoma Museum of Glass at 1801 Dock Street, Tacoma, WA 98402.



DTNW’s Jr Dance Ensemble ~ Photo by Phil Eargle

Ballet based contemporary dance, classical ballet, jazz and tap pieces will be performed that relate to themes and relationships between the creations of American artists Preston Singletary and Albert Paley and the music chosen to accompany the dances.

“I hear the voices of my ancestors whispering,” are words and ideas from the exhibit etched in the mind of Kirk-Stauffer who will open the show with “Voices and Shadows” featuring Neil Alexander and Oceana Thunder. Inspired by “Box of Daylight.” Kirk-Stauffer, says that she was “considerably motivated more by the overall effect of the native American, Preston Singletary’s newest and very sophisticated installation, ‘Raven and the Box of Daylight.’ than by its individual pieces. The Tlingit story tells how Raven brought light to the people via stars, moon, and sun. As part of a culture that has always romanticized the stars, moon and sun through all of the arts, it was easy to relate to the significance of this particular tribal story. However, I was deeply moved by the sophistication of the exhibit itself—a combination of storytelling and glass art–and was a little surprised by the emotions it evoked. Being surrounded by the artwork inspired me to create several pieces. In fact, most of this year’s show relates to Singletary’s current installation.”

Event Poster

Also on the performance line-up is “Waterfall: Andante and Allegro” which will be performed to live music. Dr. Jennifer Rhyne on flute and Catherine Case on harp will further enhance the experience through their performance of compositions by Gareth Farr. Dr. Rhyne currently serves as Assistant Professor of Flute and Music Theory at Pacific Lutheran University where she also directs the Sølvvinden Flute Ensemble and performs with the Camas Woodwind Quintet. Cather Case lectures on harp at Pacific Lutheran University and plays broadly. Both artists have impressive backgrounds and are educated in dance as well as music.



Another piece that will be performed to the sounds of flute and harp features DTNW apprentice company member, Emma Young, in “Life & Love” to Bordel 1900 from “History of Tango” by Astor Piazzolla.

The centerpiece, “Lyrical Rhapsody” was created for and will be performed by DTNW company member, Oceana Thunder. Music by Duke Ellington and Dave Grusin adds just the right touch to the dynamic movement inspired by “Raven Steals the Sun, Made at the Museum in 2008 by Singletary–now part of the Collection of Museum of Glass, and a gift of the artist.

Trio from “Waterfall ~ Andante” Photo by Phil Eargle

Typical of most choreographers, Kirk-Stauffer has specific visions for the costumes and has a hand in costuming as well as every other aspect of the show. June Davies, Jan Sandger, Audrey Thunder, and Katy Levesque have also done a lot of the work on new costuming. Glamorous costuming is always a part of DTNW’s shows.

Also on the line-up are jazz pieces and tap dance to the music of Peter Allen complement the choreography and the associated art. Both company members and guests will perform in the pieces.



Saturday, March 13th at 1 PM is the only performance. Kirk-Stauffer will do a 12:45 p.m. exhibition walk around with guests interested in a preview visit to the exhibit.

Free with Museum Admission, each performance is presented as a lecture demonstration. Melanie Kirk-Stauffer will be sharing her ideas, discussing each piece being performed, and providing an inside look at the process.

Dance Theatre Northwest is a 501-c-3 non-profit organization is committed to making dance as an important art form accessible to individuals and groups and to assisting future dancers and artists. For more information visit www.DTNW.org or call 253-778-6534.