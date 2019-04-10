Book Signing with Susanne Bacon at Steilacoom Museum

Submitted by Susanne Bacon.

As you might already know, my Friday column “Home from Home” in the Suburban Times is now available as a book. Even in German under the title of “In der Fremde daheim” – because I thought of all the German-Americans in the US who’d like to read something in their mother tongue and of those overseas who have trouble to make sense of my English rambling. For all who haven’t yet experienced my column – its essays compare my former home, Germany, with my new one, the United States, specifically Western Washington. From food to pastimes, nature, and holidays, I try to describe what shapes a German US immigrant’s everyday life. Need a last minute special Easter gift? Maybe this could be it!

I will sign my latest (and also first non-fiction) book at the Steilacoom Historical Museum, 1801 Rainier St., on Saturday, April 13 from 1 through 3 pm. I won’t read from it, and I won’t deliver any big speeches – but I’ll be more than happy to chat with you about the book and about writing in general. Or about what you always wanted to know about Germany and haven’t yet found in my columns. And while you are there, why not also take a look around the museum and town featured in my Wycliff novels, some of which are also in stock at the museum store?!