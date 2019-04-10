Art by Yasmina Reza at Theater on the Square

TACOMA, WASH.- Tacoma Arts Live presents “Art” by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton, opens at Theater on the Square for a preview night on Thursday May 2 at 7:30 p.m., and contnues for nine performances from Friday May 3 to Sunday May 19. Tickets start at $19 and are on sale now.

This Tony-award-winning comedy involves three best friends and one painting. Lifelong friends Yvan, Serge, and Marc find their relationship turned upside down when one of them purchases a pure white paining for an enormous sum of money. They find themselves at odds over what constitutes art and delve into its deeper influences of their lives. A funny and brilliantly satiric look at status, power, and the dynamics of friendship, including the difficulty of being truly honest, even between people who love each other.

Originally a French-language play, “Art” first premiered in 1994 at Comédie des Champs-Élysées in Paris. It was translated by Christopher Hampton and directed by Matthew Warchus and later debuted in New York City, running for more than 600 performances on Broadway. It has won the Evening Standard award for Best Comedy and Best Play by New York Drama Critic’s Circle.

This theater production of “Art” will star local actors Eric Clausell, David Fischer, and Joshua Knudson. This is the second play presented by Tacoma Arts Live’s newly launched professional regional theater.

Tickets for Art are $19, $ 29, & $42 and are on sale now. To purchase tickets, call the Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.591.5894, toll-free 1.800.291.7593, visit in person at 901 Broadway in Tacoma’s Theater District or online at www.TacomaArtsLive.org.