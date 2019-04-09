Wilson High stages Disney’s charming musical fairytale

“Beauty and the Beast” is one of childhood’s most beloved fairytale. The story of the merchant traveling to the big city and asking his three daughters what he could bring them has enthralled children since it was written by Jeanne-Marie Le Prince de Beaumont in 1756.

“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” the live stage play, is presented by Wilson High School Drama Department April 12 through April 20. Don’t miss this enchanting family musical adventure.

Richard Purdum re-wrote the story 233 years later. However, it only took Walt Disney two years to turn it into the musical animated moving picture and another two years for it to move to the stage.

The live stage performance of “Beauty and the Beast,” with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and book by Linda Woolverton is adapted from the Disney 1991 animated film by the same name.

This is the story of a cold-blooded prince who has been magically transformed into an unsightly creature as punishment for his selfish ways. To revert into his true human form, the Beast must first learn to love and be loved by a beautiful young woman whom he has imprisoned in his enchanted castle. If he is unsuccessful, his castle and its occupants are doomed forever.

This classical musical love story is a magical tale that comes to life with unforgettable characters, and a stunning score including, “Be Our Guest,” “Gaston,” “Human Again,” and the Oscar-winning title song, “Beauty and the Beast.”

The musical play is directed by Chris Serface, Jeff Bell, is musical director and Ashley Roy is choreographer. This production features 30 of Wilson High School’s most talented actors, singers, dancers and technicians.

“Beauty and the Beast” runs from Friday, April 12, through Saturday, April 20. Show times are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. with special matinee performances

on Sunday, April 14 and Saturday, April 20 at 2 p.m.; there is also a weeknight performance on Thursday, April 18 at 7 p.m.

All performances are held at Wilson High School, 1202 N Orchard Street, Tacoma; (253) 571-6000.

Tickets are $10 each seat; they may be purchased in person at the auditorium before each performance or online at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4109189.

For a great family night of music and fun, don’t miss “Beauty and the Beast,” it promises to be a wonderful experience for all.