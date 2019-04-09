Parks Appreciation Day April 27

The City of University Place, despite being only slightly larger than eight square miles, is lucky enough to have 17—yes 17—parks and open spaces within our boundaries.

On Saturday, April 27, Individuals, families, businesses and neighborhood and community groupsare invited to help lend a hand in keeping one of those parks clean and well maintained as part of our annual Parks Appreciation Day activities.

This year, volunteers are asked to come out to Adriana Hess Park (2917 Morrison Rd W.) from 9 a.m. until noon. Plans call for a general spruce up, flower planting, mulch spreading, weeding, etc. Please bring your own rakes, gloves, etc., and dress to get dirty!



U.P. volunteers will be part of a larger Pierce County effort that will see nearly 2,000 other residents working in their local parks to commemorate Earth Day, Arbor Day, National Parks Week and our local parks.



So show your U.P. parks some love and come out for a few hours of fun and help “cultivate” our U.P. community spirit.