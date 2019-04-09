Nevaeh Sturrup and Madeleine Quitugua serve as Pages for Rep. Kilduff

Madeline Quitugua and Nevaeh Sturrup, students at Pioneer Middle School, served as pages last week in the Washington State House of Representatives.

Sponsored by State Rep. Christine Kilduff (D-University Place), Madeline is the daughter of Julie Broderson-Quitugua and John Quitugua of DuPont, and Nevaeh is the daughter of Barbara Wandick of DeRidder, Louisiana and Vincent Sturrup of DuPont.

“Nevaeh and Maddie are wonderful ambassadors from Pioneer Middle School serving in Olympia this week. These young women have gained experience in the Legislative process that I know will benefit their bright futures,” said Kilduff.

Pages assume a wide variety of responsibilities, from presenting the flags to distributing amendments on the House floor. Pages support the efficient operation of the Legislature while also receiving daily civics instruction, drafting their own bills, and participating in mock committee hearings.