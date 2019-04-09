Millennium Valley Chiropractic now Momentum Chiropractic

Beginning April 1, Millennium Valley Chiropractic, located at 628 3rd Street Southeast in Puyallup, will be known as Momentum Chiropractic.

Owner of the firm, Dr. Tye Bratvold, has been in the profession for over 20 years and believes that, while important, premier chiropractic care is more than just providing spinal alignments. “We are focused on the whole body: nutrition, exercise, mindset, toxins, sleep,” says Tye. “We care about it all.”

He chose Momentum as the new name because it is defined as “the quantity of motion of a moving body” and “the impetus gained by a moving object.” Both definitions speak to the ultimate goal of the firm—to center care plans and partnerships around the whole body—not just the spine.

Unique to his firm, Dr. Tye also holds educational events to educate and explain Momentum’s philosophy and the importance of whole body care as it relates to chiropractic care.



About Momentum Chiropractic



Established in 2003 by Dr. Tye Bratvold as Millennium Valley Chiropractic, the newly named Momentum Chiropractic seeks to be the Puget Sound area’s premier leader of chiropractic services. The firm’s unique approach for chiropractic care includes furthering the health and wellness of the whole body as it relates to core chiropractic, nutrition, mindset, toxin reduction, and exercise and oxygen. For more information, please visit momentum-chiro.com.