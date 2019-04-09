Bailadores de Bronce joins Trío Guadalevín in México Diverso at Tacoma’s Historic Pantages Theater

Tacoma Arts Live presents “México Diverso” on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Pantages Theater. This show celebrates traditions of Mexican culture with Ballet Folklorico companies Bailadores de Bronce and musical group Trío Guadalevín. Tickets start at $12 and are on sale now.

Bailadores de Bronce has been the most recognized Ballet Folklorico Company in the Northwest for more than forty years. They have performed at events such as Northwest Folklife and the Seattle Mariners’ “Salute to Latin American Beisbol Night” at Safeco Field. This dance troupe encourages a bridge of understanding among all people by sharing culture and preserving traditions.

Trío Guadalevín’s repertoire overlaps generations and genres: from Mexican son jarocho, son huasteco and the music of Oaxaca, to Spanish Baroque, Sephardic Jewish, Arab-Andalusion, and more.

From the well-known dances and mariachi of Jalisco to the Afro-Mexican traditions of Veracruz and the Zapotec indigenous language of Oaxaca, the afternoon will be packed with energy, movement, and compositions crisscrossing traditional styles.

Tickets for México Diverso are $12, $19, $29, and $39 and are on sale now. To purchase tickets, call the Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.591.5894, toll-free 1.800.291.7593, visit in person at 901 Broadway in Tacoma’s Theater District or online at www.TacomaArtsLive.org.