Are you ready for JobFest? WA's largest young adult job fair is April 23

TACOMA, Wash. – Washington’s largest young adult job fair for 16- to 24-year-olds returns to the Tacoma Dome on April 23! As always, it’s free to attend.

Looking for a job? Register for JobFest 2019 here and get ready to meet 100 exhibitors, many of whom will be interviewing applicants on the spot.

Employers on-site will include Horizon/Alaska Air, McDonalds, U.S. Army/Navy/Airforce, Coleman World Wide Moving, Fred Meyer, Wild Waves, YMCA, Chick-Fil-A, UPS, and Goodwill, to name a few.

Young adult job seekers can sign up at the link below. Register in advance of the event and you’ll receive special information about JobFest VIP sessions right to your inbox! These VIP sessions take place before JobFest and are meant to help with resume crafting and interview skills so you can show up April 23 ready to land a job.