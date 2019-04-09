Age is a topic that abounds in our culture. Talking about it takes on many negative connotations. In her interactive and fun talk at the next Steilacoom Library Speaker Series event, Dori Gillam will speak to every generation to explore how we can begin valuing all ages, including our own.

Gillam is an educational psychologist and has a teaching certificate for secondary education. She has researched and spoken on ageism and aging for over 30 years and has been a community organizer, trainer and speaker for AARP and the King Country Library System. She is board chair for the Northwest Center for Creative Aging, writes for 3rdAct Magazine and is a charter member of Age Friendly in Seattle.

The talk will take place this Friday, April 12 at the Steilacoom High School Library at 3:00 p.m. The school is at 54 Sentinel Drive. Enter at the front door and follow the signs. The event is free and sponsored by the Friends of the Steilacoom Library and the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association. For more information please contact the Steilacoom Library at 253-548-3313.