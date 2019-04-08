Sleepy Driver Flips Car in Steilacoom

Submitted by Cindy McKitrick.
About 7:30 on Tuesday, April 2nd, a car went upside down in Steilacoom.
Just before Lexington Street turns into Sequalish is where the accident occurred. The car impacted a tree and ended up worse for the wear.
A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.
About 7:30 on Tuesday, April 2nd, a car went upside down in Steilacoom.
Just before Lexington Street turns into Sequalish is where the accident occurred. The car impacted a tree and ended up worse for the wear.
Leave a Reply