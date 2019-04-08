Multiple overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures next week in Pierce County

TACOMA – Contractor crews widening Interstate 5 in Tacoma and Lakewood on two different construction projects have a series of overnight lane and ramp closures scheduled for the week of April 8 that drivers will want to take note of.

WSDOT needs help from drivers

Anyone traveling between Seattle and Olympia during overnight hours of Friday April 12 and Saturday, April 13 are advised to do the following:

Use SR 167 and SR 512 as alternate routes around I-5 in Tacoma.

Allow extra time for congestion.

Check backups from the WSDOT mobile app.

Consider traveling at another time.

Slow Down – drive the posted speeds, they’re there for your safety.

I-5 in Tacoma

Construction crews will begin demolition of the East L Street overpass over I-5 and nearby ramps. Demolitions will require overnight lane and ramp closures each weeknight, and full overnight closures of I-5 on April 12 and 13.

Friday, April 12

Southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane and detoured to Bay Street exit 135 from 10:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Saturday. Drivers will be detoured to Portland Avenue to SR 509 to I-705 and back to southbound I-5.

The following ramps will also close:

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Portland Avenue/27th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday, April 13

Northbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane and detoured at the City Center exit 133 from 10:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Drivers will be detoured to I-705 to SR 509 to Portland Avenue to northbound I-5.

The following ramps will also close:

SR 7 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 10:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

I-705 and A Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 10:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

I-5 in Lakewood

Construction crews will begin to set bridge girders on the new Berkeley Street overpass that spans the railroad and I-5 lanes and ramps during overnight hours.

Friday, April 12

All lanes of northbound and southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane and that one single lane will be redirected through the I-5/Berkeley Street interchange from 10:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday, April 13

All lanes of northbound and southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane and that one single lane will be redirected through the I-5/Berkeley Street interchange from 10:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

During the week, overnight drivers will see single and double lane closures on both directions of I-5 from 54th Avenue East in Fife to South 48th Street in Tacoma, and eastbound SR 16 near South Sprague Avenue.

Additional I-5 lane and ramp closures are posted on Tacomatraffic.com.