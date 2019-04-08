The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Learn how to Procure Government Contracts

By Leave a Comment

The Lakewood Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Government Contracting Essentials Series event on Wednesday, April 10. Titled “Laying the Groundwork”, the class is an introduction to government contracting. RSVP for the class (no charge) at this link. Learn more below.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *