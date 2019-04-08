Learn how to Procure Government Contracts

The Lakewood Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Government Contracting Essentials Series event on Wednesday, April 10. Titled “Laying the Groundwork”, the class is an introduction to government contracting. RSVP for the class (no charge) at this link. Learn more below.
About Lakewood Chamber of Commerce
The Lakewood Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit membership-based organization of 400 businesses that is vitally concerned about the economic future of the Lakewood area.
The Chamber represents the concerns and needs of its member businesses through market research and promotion, lobbying on the state and local level, and providing networking opportunities to sustain and encourage growth and economic development in the area.
Leave a Reply