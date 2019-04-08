Last Call for Registration for Youth Summit

Submitted by Katie Wilton.

The deadline to register for the Lakewood Youth Future Academy is soon. Don’t wait.

At the Lakewood Youth Future Academy you will have the opportunity to interact with students from Lakes, Clover Park, Harrison Prep, Stadium, Graham Kapowsin, and Foss High Schools and Lochburn, Hudtloff, Mann, and Mountain View Middle Schools. Students from Sumner, Chief Leschi, and Muckleshoot Tribal schools! Furthermore, a variety of guest speakers from around the state will be coming to speak about the four main topics of this event: adult life, environmental activism, young leadership, and mental wellbeing. Do not miss this exciting opportunity!



Link to learn more and register: cityoflakewood.us/2019-lakewood-youth-summit/