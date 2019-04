Submitted by Lakewood Dressbarn, Ellen Store Leader.

Do you love fashion? Do you love people? Do you love to help women look and feel beautiful?

Lakewood Dressbarn is hiring our newest fashionista Part-Time Assistant Manager. Retail and management experience preferred. Varied schedule including days, nights, weekends required. Opportunities for advancement in our outstanding company.

Please call Ellen at Lakewood Dressbarn, 253-582-0599.