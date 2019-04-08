Girder work on new Berkeley Street overpass brings overnight I-5 lane closures in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD – This weekend, overnight drivers who use Interstate 5 in Lakewood near exit 122 are encouraged to give themselves extra time to reach their destinations.

Contractor crews building a new Berkeley Street overpass as part of the I-5 – Steilacoom-DuPont Road to Thorne Lane Corridor Improvements project will close lanes and ramps on northbound and southbound I-5 to set bridge girders.

For two consecutive nights starting Friday, April 12, northbound and southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane, and that one lane will be redirected through the Berkeley Street interchange. Law enforcement will be at each interchange to direct traffic.

Additional overnight lane and ramp closures are also scheduled this week. The latest schedule is listed below:

Monday, April 8

Northbound I-5 exit to Thorne Lane will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, April 9

Berkeley Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive and the 41st Division Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, April 10

Northbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, April 11

Northbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Friday, April 12

All lanes of northbound and southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane and that one single lane will be redirected through the I-5/Berkeley Street interchange from 10:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday, April 13

All lanes of northbound and southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane and that one single lane will be redirected through the I-5/Berkeley Street interchange from 10:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Once the new overpass is complete, it will span all lanes of I-5 and the adjacent rail line, elevating traffic over trains.