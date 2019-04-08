Chamber Luncheon: Environmental Business Practices for a Greener Future

TACOMA, WA – The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber will host its annual luncheon (April 12) focusing on environmentally friendly business practices. Dan Drennan, the Program Development Director at Tacoma Public Utilities will review TPU’s environmental efforts and explain TPU’s environmental grants program, Evergreen Options. And Stan Emert, the Director of UW Tacoma’s Center for Leadership and Social Responsibility at the Milgard School of Business will discuss technology that can rid the planet of waste tires and plastics while creating economic opportunities.

Also, the Chamber will present the Tahoma Business Environmental Award, highlighting businesses for implementing business practices that demonstrate environmental stewardship, such as waste reduction, recycling programs, or energy conservation.

This year’s nominees are:

Tickets are $40 for non-members and $30 for members. For more information about Chamber Luncheon featuring the Tahoma Business Environmental Awards or to register, visit bit.ly/TBEA2019.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber is a member-based, business and economic-growth organization, dedicated to making the South Sound the best place to do business in Washington State.