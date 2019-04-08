Be a Part of The Girls Only Movement

Submitted by M Agency.

TACOMA, Wash. Grab your girlfriends and your favorite party clothes! The Girls Only Prom is back for their second year hosted at Tacoma’s STAR Center on Saturday, April 13th from 7pm to 11pm.

Event creator, Lisa Blackmore, and Rebuilding Hope! The Sexual Assault Center of Pierce County, are both excited to carry on this powerful event, that brings together women of all backgrounds, ethnicities and sexual orientation in this inclusive, 21+ LGBT-friendly environment.

Blackmore found the inspiration for The Girls Only Prom by watching women dancing together at weddings. Following the impact of the #MeTooMovement, she was inspired to donate the proceeds to Rebuilding Hope! The Sexual Assault Center of Pierce County.

“I was diagnosed with Melanoma, and while I was waiting for the biopsy results, I asked myself “What would I regret not doing in my life?” The answer was a big dance party, ” says Blackmore.

This 21+ event is a night to celebrate — the opportunity to dance, share laughs and have a great time with your girlfriends and to support an amazing cause.

EVENT DETAILS



What: The Girls Only Prom

When: Saturday, April 13th 2019

Where: STAR Center — 3873 S 66th St, Tacoma, WA 98409

Time: Doors open at 7pm – 11pm

Tickets: $50, register at girlsonlyprom.com/

Ages: 21+

About Rebuilding Hope! The Sexual Assault Center of Pierce County

Rebuilding Hope! The Sexual Assault Center of Pierce County offers support toward healing through advocacy and therapy for those affected by sexual assault and abuse. Through education and collaboration, Rebuilding Hope improves the community’s response to sexual assault and abuse victims and challenges the behaviors and beliefs that promote sexual violence.