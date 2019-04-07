Temporary regulatory speed limit reduction coming to I-5 in Tacoma

TACOMA – Starting as early as this week, motorists will notice a regulatory speed limit reduction to 50 mph along an eight-mile stretch of Interstate 5 in Tacoma. The 50 mph speed limit will be implemented on both northbound and southbound I-5 and will be enforceable as soon as signs are installed.

The speed limit reduction on northbound I-5 will begin at milepost 130.91 near South 48th Street and continue to milepost 136.19 at Port of Tacoma Road. The speed limit reduction on southbound I-5 will begin at milepost 136.67 and continue to milepost 130.91. Those mileposts encompass two Washington State Department of Transportation construction projects: 1) the I-5-SR 16 Realignment – HOV Structure and Connections project; and 2) the I-5 – Portland Avenue to Port of Tacoma Road Southbound HOV project.

The reduced speed limit is the result of a coordinated effort between WSDOT and the Washington State Patrol to reduce the potential for collisions in the work zones. The reduced speed limit will be combined with increased enforcement efforts to encourage compliance.

When the I-5-SR 16 Realignment project is complete later this summer, WSDOT and WSP will consider adjusting the boundary of the speed limit reduction to encompass just the Southbound HOV project. Once major construction is complete on that project, WSDOT anticipates raising the speed limit back to its pre-construction 60 mph limit.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app. Advance information is available on the Pierce County Construction and Traffic Update web page.