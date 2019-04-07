New Fireworks Regulations 2019: Learn the Law

As we enjoy longer hours of daylight every day, we can take solace in knowing that summer is on its way. And that means it is not too soon to remind residents that the City of University Place new fireworks ordinance goes into effect this year.

As of Jan. 1, 2019, legal fireworks can only be discharged in the City of U.P. from 9 a.m. to midnight on July 4. Legal fireworks are defined as sparklers, cones and fountains, smokes and novelties.

On May 6 Police Chief Mike Blair will give the first of what will be several presentations to the City Council to remind everyone of the new ordinance. The City’s latest episode of “UP Responds” is focused on the issue of fireworks regulations and safety. It includes an informative interview with West Pierce Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Scott Adams.

State law requires that any revisions to fireworks regulations NOT take effect for one year. The City Council made revisions to the fireworks ordinance in 2017. The City encourages anyone with questions about the discharge of legal fireworks to review the regulations by visiting the City’s website at CityofUP.com.