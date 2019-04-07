Martin Luther King Jr. Way and S. 11th St. Road Construction

Sound Transit’s contractor will continue underground utility work on S. 11th Street and will move into the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Way and S. 11th Street as early as April 9. To maintain one lane of traffic on Martin Luther King Jr. Way, crews will work in half of the street at a time.

Crews will start work in this intersection in the northbound lane on MLK Jr. Way. The northbound lane will be closed from Earnest Brazill St. to 11th St. Then, they will move across the street to the southbound lane on MLK Jr. Way. The southbound lane will be closed from 10th St. to 11th St.

What

Lane closure on Martin Luther King Jr. Way between Earnest Brazill St. and S. 11th St.

When

Starting as early as April 9 for about a week and a half in the MLK Jr. Way and 11th St. intersection.

Where

Martin Luther King Jr. Way and S. 11th St. intersection.

More

Follow detour routes on L Street and J Street.

There will be no parking near the construction. Please follow the dates on the no parking signs.

Expect construction noise such as asphalt removal and heavy equipment.

The work will take place during daytime hours.

Access to driveways, sidewalks and businesses is maintained.

Businesses are open during construction.

Plan ahead and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change.